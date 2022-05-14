OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 126.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.