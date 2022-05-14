OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.