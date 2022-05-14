Omni Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00224867 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003447 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,343 coins and its circulating supply is 563,027 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.