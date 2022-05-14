Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -1.00. Ondas has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ondas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

