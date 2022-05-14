ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,782. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

