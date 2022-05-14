OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.