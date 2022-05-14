Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$94,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,519.50.

Opsens Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.