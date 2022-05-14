OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $25.12. 168,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.