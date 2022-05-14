Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

