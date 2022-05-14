ORAO Network Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $188,637.62 and approximately $5,583.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

