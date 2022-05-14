Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Up 0.9%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.99. 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

