ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of ORIC opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880. 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

