Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OROVY opened at $141.69 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

