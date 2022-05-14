Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
