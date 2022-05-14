Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

