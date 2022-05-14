Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 34.7% This Week

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $891,909.72 and approximately $26,162.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00048344 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.