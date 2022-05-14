Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

