Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Up 156.6% in April

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

