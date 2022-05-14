Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 703,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.