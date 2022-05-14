Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 339180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

