OST (OST) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last Week

OST (OST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $490,125.72 and approximately $1,626.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,689.99 or 1.00008060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00104761 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

