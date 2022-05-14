Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OVV. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.62.

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

