Oxbull.tech Trading Down 35.4% Over Last Week (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $67,434.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00528851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00038121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,839.61 or 2.02627197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

