Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.45. 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

