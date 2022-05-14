Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £149.91 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown purchased 57 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($184.82).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Clive Brown bought 28 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($190.56).

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 284 ($3.50) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 736 ($9.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.40.

ONT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.16) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

