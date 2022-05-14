Pallapay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,716.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $306,716.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00528098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036749 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,753.32 or 2.00572524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008599 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 681,178,469 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.