Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,288 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 592.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $246.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

