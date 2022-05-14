Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brinker International worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Brinker International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Brinker International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,255 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

