Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.