Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $114.27 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

