Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.00.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

