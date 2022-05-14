Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.51. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

