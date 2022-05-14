Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

AZO opened at $2,001.11 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,036.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,970.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.