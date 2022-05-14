Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $230.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

