Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,918,000 after acquiring an additional 270,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 636,173 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,066,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,324. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.