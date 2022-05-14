Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.01. 901,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,742. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.13 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.