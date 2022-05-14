Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 872,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,092,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $33.59. 10,457,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

