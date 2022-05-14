Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

