Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

STX stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

