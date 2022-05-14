Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.92 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

