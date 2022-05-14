Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $97,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

