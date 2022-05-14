Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $372,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ENI by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

