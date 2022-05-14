Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $607,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

NYSE:DD opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

