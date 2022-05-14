Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $366.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average is $376.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

