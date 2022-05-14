Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

