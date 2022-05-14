Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 39,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

