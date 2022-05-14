Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

OXY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.