Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,253 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

