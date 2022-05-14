Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

