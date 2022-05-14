Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Parker-Hannifin worth $237,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.35. The company had a trading volume of 811,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,578. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day moving average is $300.47.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

