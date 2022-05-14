Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $946.60 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00047687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

